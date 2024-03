Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is set to return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face his former team in August’s VisitMalta Cup, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Spurs’ all-time leading goalscorer joined the six-time European champions for £100 million ($126 million) last year and was followed by defender Eric Dier, who made the switch to the German club in January.

The Visit Malta Cup clash will take place on August 10, a week before the start of the Premier League season.

