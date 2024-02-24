Harry Kane scored two goals in the second-half to earn Bayern Munich a 2-1 home win over RB Leipzig on Saturday, ending the side’s worst run since 2015.

Bayern had lost three matches in a row for the first time in nine years with the club announcing this week coach Thomas Tuchel would leave in the summer.

Kane broke the deadlock midway through the first half but Leipzig hit back with 20 remaining, Benjamin Sesko equalising for the visitors.

With Bayern looking to concede further ground to Leverkusen in the title race, Kane stepped up and scored in the first minute of injury time, his 27th league goal of the season.

The win keeps Bayern eight points behind Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, with 11 games remaining this season.

