Harry Kane scored a goal in each half as Bayern Munich beat Lazio 3-0 on Tuesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals 3-1 on aggregate.

Kane headed Bayern level in the tie in the 38th minute, cancelling out Lazio’s lead from the first leg with his first Champions League knockout goal in five years.

Thomas Mueller doubled the hosts’ lead with a clever header before half-time and Kane doubled up in the 66th minute, tapping in the rebound from a Leroy Sane shot to seal Bayern’s progress to the next round.

Bayern kept their slim hopes of silverware this season alive while likely giving outgoing coach Thomas Tuchel a stay of execution until the quarter-finals in April.

The loss snuffed out Lazio’s chance of a first Champions League quarter-final appearance since 1999-2000.

