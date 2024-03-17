Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund said Saturday he was unsure if Harry Kane would play during the international break after injuring his ankle.

Kane, who scored on Saturday to extend his league goal tally to 31 this season, was subbed off late in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Darmstadt after clattering into the goalpost while trying to reach a ball.

Freund said Bayern were “in close coordination” with England about Kane and told reporters the striker “will take no risks” with injury.

England play friendlies against Brazil and Belgium this week. Bayern’s next match is at home to Borussia Dortmund on March 30.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com