Two men in their 60s plan to cross from Sicily to Malta in a Kayak next month.

Albert Gambina, 64, and Dorian Vassallo, 66, plan to paddle some 128 kilometres from Gela in Sicily to Għajn Tuffieħa to commemorate a daring World War Two military feat.

The duo is also taking on the challenge in aid of Inspire, a non-profit organisation that supports persons with disabilities and their families across Malta.

In 1943, British commandos Philip Smith and David Brand conducted a series of beach reconnaissance missions on the Sicilian coast in a kayak. After finishing their last reconnaissance, the submarine tasked to pick them up at the agreed rendezvous point failed to turn up.

To avoid capture, they decided to paddle through open waters, covering about 120km until they reached Malta. Their extraordinary feat of endurance earned both men the Distinguished Service Cross (DSC).

British commandos Philip Smith and David Brand paddled from Sicily to Malta to avoid capture. Photo: Imperial War Museum

Gambina and Vassallo will honour that legacy by kayaking the same route late in June on a day when the weather is favourable. Following the journey, expected to last some 24 hours, the pair will lay wreaths during a wreath-laying ceremony and visit the site where the original commando unit once operated.

This arduous feat is not this duo’s first. Gambina and Vasallow, known as Kayak for Charity, have been taking on similar challenges since the early 2000s, including kayaking around Malta nearly 20 times.

In a statement, Inspire encouraged the public to follow the kayaking journey and to donate to the organisation.

Donations can be sent here.

Besides Inspire, the challenge is also supported by Malta Command WW2 Living History Group.