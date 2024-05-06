Engineer Keith Attard will be Mater Dei Hospital's new CEO, the government said on Monday.

Times of Malta reported on Friday that Celia Falzon had resigned from her CEO role citing personal reasons.

Sources had told Times of Malta Attard would take her place and was being given a handover last week.

It remains unclear what personal reasons led Falzon to step down from her post.

On Monday the government said Attard had over 20 years of experience in engineering and oversaw multiple projects. He recently headed medical engineering services at the Gozo General Hospital.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela thanked Falzon for her work