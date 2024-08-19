Young pop singer Kelsey Bellante has launched a new single with a contemporary raggeaton sound.

S.W.E.A.T was written by Daniel ‘Siconix’ Borg, Anthea, Matt ‘Muxu’ Mercieca, and Bellante, and produced by Siconix Music.

The song is accompanied by a music video directed by Kurt Cauchi at iCam Studios.

Bellante shared some insights about the songwriting process: “Initially, the lyrics took me to various different places, but when we came together as a team in the studio, we felt that the physical attraction between two people, and how someone might do anything to capture the attention of the other, became the focal point.”

S.W.E.A.T is available for streaming and purchase on major digital platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube, Google Play, and Amazon Music. This release was made possible thanks to CAP-Sounds, a German distribution company. The music video is available at https://youtu.be/HyQBE1B6LdE.

Bellante and co-writer Anthea are both members of the group ERBA’, which made its debut last year in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest with the song Sirena. The song secured fourth place after strong support from both the jury and the public.

Last September, Bellante released Take U Home, which reached the top of the Maltese charts and was played on major radio stations.