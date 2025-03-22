Kenuna Tower in Nadur, Gozo, and its garden were closed to the public “until further notice” on Friday over structural fears, according to the local council.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Nadur local council said that “due to structural danger caused by natural elements, the Kenuna Garden and tower will be closed until further notice.”

The council said on Facebook it was "working closely with the relevant authorities to assess the situation and find a safe solution”.

It added that while finding a solution could take time, “public safety remains our top priority”.

Kenuna Tower is a communications tower built by the British in 1848, that in recent years has been used by telecoms operator GO.

Posting on X on Saturday, Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola warned the tower was “collapsing” and called for action to save the historic building.

Questions were sent to GO and Nadur Local Council.