Kevin J. Borg has been appointed Director General of the Malta Employers' Association, succeeding Joe Farrugia.

Farrugia - a stalwart in terms of social dialogue - led the MEA for over two decades which included guiding the association and its members through Malta’s accession to the EU and the adoption of the euro, the Social Pact, the National Minimum Wage Agreement; and the extraordinary circumstances brought about by the pandemic.

He shall continue to serve the MEA in the role of consultant, mainly dealing with employment and industrial relations and the Industrial Tribunal.

“I have been privileged to have been part of MEA’s development and growth over the past twenty-three years, and to have been supported by a dedicated secretariat and council. I also thank all MEA members for their trust and support during my tenure as Director General of the Association. I believe that this is a good stage for me to step down, in the certainty that the association will continue on its mission to be a voice for employers, with its focus on employment and social dialogue," Farrugia said in a statement.

He expressed confidence that Kevin Borg would build upon MEA’s sixty years of history, and usher the association towards new heights in the years to come.

”Kevin Borg steps into the role with considerable experience having occupied the role of Director General at the Malta Chamber of Commerce until 2020 where he has already vast knowledge of the social dialogue process."

Over the past three years, besides serving the MEA as a consultant, Borg was a non-executive director of Bank of Valletta plc and CEO of the Malta Maritime Forum.

“I am excited by this new challenge and honoured to have been selected by the members and council of the MEA to follow in the footsteps of such an influential figure as Mr Farrugia. I have been fortunate to work with Joe both from far and near for the best part of two decades and it is reassuring to know he is still on our team to continue to share with us his unrivalled wisdom and experience in our field of business," Borg said in a statement by the MEA.

MEA President Joanne Bondin said the MEA is poised for continued success under Kevin Borg's leadership. "Joe's legacy of strong leadership and dedication has set a high standard, and we are confident that Kevin will build on this foundation. We look forward to the innovative ideas and fresh perspective he will bring to our association."