Kia has radically altered its presence in the market over the last few years. No longer relegated to creating only low-cost, budget-focused models it has quickly switched to developing cars that are a little more upmarket and a little more desirable. Its range of electric vehicles is core to this while the vehicle we’re looking at today – the EV9 – takes things a step further.

Building on the sterling reputation of the EV6, the EV9 puts a greater emphasis on practicality while targeting an area of the market which has been left relatively untapped – battery-powered seven-seaters. We’ve been finding out what it’s like.

Like the EV6, you could argue that the EV9 is something of an innovator. Based around a platform developed specifically for battery-powered models, it’s packed full of cool features and clever tech designed to make everyday driving a little easier. Core to the EV9’s appeal, however, is its range – but more on that later.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com 

