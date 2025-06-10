A campaign against euthanasia and for better palliative care was launched on Tuesday by the Life Network Foundation, the same group campaigning against the introduction of abortion.

The campaign calls on the public to contribute to the government's consultation on euthanasia via a new platform oqtollugigh.org, to ensure their voice in heard.

The name of the campaign is Oqtol l-uġigħ, mhux lili (Kill the pain, not me).

The foundation said it is calling on the government to live up to its manifesto promise to improve palliative care and pain relief, rather than introducing a system of taking the life of the patient.

The campaign, it says, will highlight key areas of concern about 'assisted suicide' and highlight the flaws in the government’s proposals.

The government’s proposals, it said, undermine the value of life, put vulnerable people at risk, and shift the focus from care to ending life.

“Malta does not need assisted suicide, Malta needs the best care for those who are approaching the end of their lives," Miriam Sciberras, the foundation's CEO said.

The Life Network Foundation was established in 2014 to promote pro-life values and beliefs. Aside from the maternity home and residential units, it also provides a pregnancy helpline.