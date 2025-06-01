Who am I to judge the mother who sees her son dying in pain and asks for euthanasia? Or who am I to judge the husband who in desperation accompanies his wife dying in agony?

One does not only empathise with people who experience such suffering but also fully understand why some of them lobby for the introduction of euthanasia. Such suffering is inhumane but, according to palliative care professionals, current high medical standards – if available and applied – make dying in such agony avoidable in almost all cases.

The discussion about the government’s proposal for assisted suicide (the White Paper is very clear that this is assisted suicide) should ask, among other things, whether our palliative care services are so extensive and advanced that all possible pain could be avoided.

Keep in mind that this is not a debate between ‘good’ people who are against assisted suicide and ‘bad’ people who are in favour. The people I have met who support the introduction of assisted suicide are good, decent and well-meaning people.

Neither is this an issue involving the Church against everyone else. As proof of this, in my piece I will not refer to any Church document on the subject.

Electoral pledge 654 does not give the government an electoral mandate to introduce euthanasia. It has a mandate to organise “a mature national discussion on the introduction of voluntary euthanasia for individuals with terminal illnesses”.

But, through pledge 654, the government has also made an “unconditional commitment” to “guarantee that everyone will receive the best possible care until the final moments of life”. It hammered in this commitment by adding that “patients and their families” should receive “the highest quality palliative care and support services”.

I am certain that the fictitious mother and husband I referred to in the introduction to this piece would prefer making sure that their loved ones lived the final days of their life in a dignified way, controlling their pain through palliative care instead of helping them to commit suicide, as the White Paper proposes.

Then, the question immediately begs itself: Do we really have the highest quality palliative care and support services that the government promised in its electoral pledge 654?

The government itself gave an unequivocal answer in its Palliative Care Strategy 2025-2035: “Palliative care services in Malta are far from enough to meet the needs of all patients who require this care. Insufficient human resources is one of the main shortfalls…”

Truth be told, Hospice Malta and the medical personnel in the palliative care department provide very good care.

Besides, improvements have been made in recent years but, this notwithstanding, the government itself admits that the system has limitations and it is proposing a 10-year programme to remedy them.

The Medical Association of Malta lists “Malta’s deficiencies in palliative care” saying that these “extend far beyond infrastructure, training and personnel. There is a systemic lack of access to essential end-of-life medications”. The MAM says that to have “dignity and quality of life” Malta needs “equitable and timely access to high-quality palliative care”.

The MAM urges “the government to prioritise palliative care as a national health emergency before opening the door to assisted dying”.

Experience shows that what starts as a right becomes a duty to kill yourself in order not to burden others - Fr Joe Borg

This salutary piece of advice is repeated by Hospice Malta. Malta’s guardian angel for people with terminal illness “believes that supporting palliative care is the most ethical and humane way to care for those at the end of life. Rather than the introduction of processes to end life, the emphasis should be on advocacy for greater investment in crucial services that protect life and uphold the dignity of each person”.

It would be mistaken to ignore such advice.

If assisted suicide is such a good thing as its proponents are saying, how come that the vast majority of the countries in the world, including secular and super-developed countries like Denmark, Sweden and Finland, have refused to legalise it?

I repeat that opposition to assisted suicide is not just a Church thing. No one, for example, can accuse the Danes of popery, given that less than one per cent are Catholics.

In 2023, Denmark’s Ethics Council advised parliament against the legalisation of euthanasia.

The council examined two existing models – the restrictive Oregon Model (the model in the government’s White Paper bears similarities to Oregon’s legislation) and the more liberal Dutch Model.

The Ethics Council found both models defective. It also added that euthanasia conflicts with palliative care and should not be legalised unless all possibilities for relief have been first fully exhausted.

The report also highlighted fears that legalising euthanasia could lead to a gradual expansion of eligibility beyond initial intentions. “What legislation has ever been able to guarantee that it could not be changed,” the council asked, raising concerns about the slippery slope, a result of which the criteria for assisted suicide or other forms of euthanasia were widened and liberalised.

We should consider very carefully the warning given by the Danish council.

Assisted suicide is not just a compassionate way of relieving pain, as some think or want us to believe. It is much more.

“The very existence of an offer of euthanasia will decisively change our ideas about old age, the coming of death, quality of life and what it means to take others into account. If euthanasia becomes an option, there is too great a risk that it will become an expectation aimed at special groups in society.”

Experience shows that what starts as a right becomes a duty to kill yourself in order not to burden others. We are not discussing euthanasia but the Malta we would like to live in.

But, whatever side of the debate you may be on, please remember that people are more important than their opinions.

We can disagree, but, besides being well informed about the issues, we should conduct all discussions in full respect for others and compassion for the vulnerable.