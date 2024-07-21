Kinemastik has reached a formidable 20-year milestone, with its annual independent film festival promoting film as a social act and filmmaking as courageous and expressive.

This year’s festival is taking place between July 26-28 at the Msida Bastion Cemetery and Historic Garden in Floriana.

Emma Mattei, Programme Director at Kinemastik International Short Film Festival, says the festival has an element of spontaneity and unpredictability to it, “so it’s quite remarkable that we continue to exist and organise cultural events 20 years on”.

“We have evolved, but we have not changed,” continues Mattei. “Some might call this stubborn, but in this age of overly slick high-production events devoid of spirit, and an obsession with documentation, I would say our stubbornness has been crucial to the survival of the Kinemastik NGO.”

Mattei emphasises that the NGO would not be here today without its audience, who return each year and bring their kids along too. She also thanked the Arts Council for their ongoing support that she says has enabled Kinemastik to optimise on certain aspects of the festival, especially during COVID-19.

The first two nights of this year’s festival on Friday and Saturday will showcase award-winning short films, both international and Maltese, in competition on the main screen, along with a retrospective of films shown over the past 20 years under the programme Neck of the Woods.

Some highlights from this year’s programme of films in competition include Bejn is-Sema u l-Art (Between Heaven and Earth) about legendary folk singer Frans ‘il-Budaj’ Baldacchino by Adrian Camilleri. Also noteworthy is Baħar Biss shot entirely in Gozo by Franziska von Stenglin on 16mm film which follows a seasoned fisherman as he tells a melancholic tale of the sea and the irreparable loss of life beneath its waves, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the towering island cliffs.

The retrospective is also going to be an exciting and nostalgic run, says Mattei.

“Slavko Vukanovic, the festival director, has waded through all the films we have in our archives and selected more than 100 films to show. That sounds like a lot, but we’ve been around for a long time, so we need to celebrate and take stock!”

Saturday night will also feature a live performance from Johnny Jewel – the founder of LA based label Italians Do It Better.

Finally, on Sunday night, Kinemastik’s beloved festival for children Little Rock People is back, with fun games, films (including films made by kids in Malta) and music is in store.

Local film initiatives do not always attract the most flattering headlines. The Mediterrane film festival, for example, has been dogged by claims of lavish spending and a lack of transparency over how taxpayer’s money was being used.

Asked about her take on the local film industry and the funding opportunities and support available for local independent filmmakers, Mattei said the local film community is excluded from the conversation.

“Kinemastik has constantly sought to provide a platform for local filmmakers to reach audiences. However way you wrap it up, a film festival should always be primarily about bringing people together as an act of solidarity and celebration. Without engaged audiences there is no festival,” says Mattei.

“What we have learnt over the years is how to listen to our audiences and provide opportunities for filmmakers to develop and find their voice. But we are not educators, and we have very limited financial resources. When it comes to outreach, however, this can be highly effective and is often conspicuously absent in the way in which events are promoted and communicated.

“Furthermore, the local film community is excluded from dialogue about how to develop and support them.”

Mattei says an indigenous film industry cannot exist and thrive without crucial financial support available in a consistent and transparent manner.

“In Europe, independent filmmakers cannot make do without securing funding on their home turf as a starting point. Without this support, projects are unlikely to take off.

“Bearing in mind that filmmaking is a marathon not a sprint, many local projects continue to bubble beneath the surface waiting to find financial support, and it is remarkable that films are indeed made considering the obstacles faced by producers in Malta.”

Mattei says she feels there is “a severe lack of understanding around the diverse exigences within the world of film making”.

“How to develop a burgeoning community of filmmakers and how to draw productions from the biggest shots in Hollywood cannot be addressed in the same manner, and, more importantly, are not done with a quick flash of the wand. Lavish spending as a marketing ploy should not be at the expense of funding opportunities being made available.”

The 20th edition of Kinemastik International Short Film Festival is taking place between July 26-28 at the Garden of Rest, Floriana. Tickets are available online or at the door. Kinemastik is supported by Arts Council Malta through an Investment in Cultural Organisations grant. Sponsors are: Valletta Vintage, AP Valletta Architects, ALDO, Marks & Spencer, Din L-Art Ħelwa. For more information and tickets go to kinemastik.org