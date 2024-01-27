This year, the King’s Own Philharmonic Society of Valletta is celebrating 150 years since its formation in 1874. Apart from several activities marking this important occasion, the society embarked on two major projects – the refurbishment of the club’s main hall named after King Edward VII, who authorised the society to use the name The King’s Own Band upon his accession to the throne in 1901, and the digitisation of the club’s musical archives.

The first project will see the light of day on January 27, when President George Vella will inaugurate the refurbished hall.

Decorated with an art noveau ceiling painted during the 1950s, it has been extensively restored by Agatha Grima Conservators. A mid-20th-century Venetian chandelier gives the hall a touch of majesty and luxury.

Prominently displayed are two full portraits – one depicting King Edward VII, an oil on canvas by Dominic Micallef, and another one considered to be a masterpiece by Esprit Barthet showing Archbishop Michael Gonzi standing in front of St John’s Co-Cathedral.

Apart from several portraits, the hall is decorated with numerous memorabilia, including the remnants of a Royal Standard presented to the band by King Edward himself and damaged during World War II.

Silver trophies and bronze statues are on show in sculptured mahagony cases, while two antique armchairs dating back to the late 19th century make the hall look elegant and versatile. The armchairs were used by two cardinals, among whom was the Pope’s delegate Cardinal Ferrata during the 1913 International Eucharistic Congress.

Throughout its 150 years, the society has reached a number of important milestones. The King’s Own was the first band club in Malta to be given the title of ‘excellence’, following its success in all categories during an international concours in Algiers in 1912.

Moreover, it was also the first civil band in Malta to play the Maltese anthem in public at St George’s Square in 1936, while in 1945, at the end of World War II, the band participated in numerous festivities and played the march, Victory, written by its renowned bandmaster Vincenzo Ciappara.