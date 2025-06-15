Kinnie, Malta’s iconic soft drink, has launched a bold and vibrant new brand positioning that celebrates individuality, creativity and imagination, while inspiring consumers to drink different, explore and embrace new experiences.

The fresh new Kinnie brandmark is the essence of the brand: bold, iconic and deeply connected to its heritage while embracing a fresh, contemporary energy. At its core, a dynamic series of vibrant, interconnected orange rings radiate outwards, symbolising movement, energy and vitality. These rings create a sense of perpetual motion, embodying a forward-thinking spirit. A fine geometric dot print subtly overlays the design, representative of both orange peel texture and the brand’s signature effervescence.

Adding depth and warmth, the Kinnie shadow represents sunlight, refreshing shade and the vibrant outdoor lifestyle the brand embodies.

Head of sales and marketing Susan Weenink Camilleri said: “Kinnie’s new brand identity is built on the power of simplicity: bold, single-minded and confident. The new brandmark is the most iconic version of our Kinnie logo to date, taking us forward with confidence and impact as our brand expands into new regions.”

We have big ambitions to conquer new markets and excite new potential consumers worldwide

This launch is the culmination of a thorough process of market research, strategy and creative thinking, in collaboration with renowned UK-based agency Bluemarlin.

“We have big ambitions to conquer new markets and excite new potential consumers worldwide. And to do that, we have to be bold, confident and consistent in our brand communications. Through this new positioning we aim to engage new audiences and present Kinnie as an iconic global soft drink with a unique taste and a culturally inspiring lifestyle,” continued Michael Farrugia, deputy chief executive (beverage business).

Kinnie is the brainchild of Farsons’ former chairman, Anthony ‘Sur Nini’ Miceli Farrugia. Launched in 1952 as an alternative to the Cola invasion of Malta at the time, it was an instant hit with the locals and has since become a sparkling staple of everyday life, loved by everyone across generations.

Ever since its launch, Kinnie has always championed creativity and innovation, staying at the forefront of fashion, style and consumer demand through the launch of various variants throughout the years, including Kinnie Zest and now Kinnie Zero. Most recently, Kinnie has boldly embraced new trends through the launch of the Kinnie Aperitivo range with 4% alcohol content.

Kinnie is produced, sold, distributed and marketed by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc. The portfolio currently includes the original Kinnie, Kinnie Zero and Kinnie Zest available in recyclable cans and PET bottles containing recycled PET with Kinnie and Kinnie Zero also available in returnable glass bottles and on tap. The Kinnie Aperitivo range includes Kinnie Spritz and the newly launched Kinnie Rumba available in glass bottles.

For more information, visit www.kinnie.com.