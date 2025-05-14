Kintech and Eyetech, two leading technology companies based in Malta, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration brings together their expertise and services to deliver unparalleled solutions to businesses. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both companies’ growth, enhancing their ability to provide comprehensive technological solutions across Malta and Gozo.

Since its inception, Kintech has prioritised providing prompt and professional support to its clients. Delivering top-notch service is essential and complements the innovative software and hardware solutions that Kintech offers. The team has been trusted by hundreds of satisfied POS customers, many of whom are in the HORECA industry. With over 15 years of experience in the POS business and as the first and foremost Cashlogy Certified Partner in Malta since 2019, Kintech’s group boasts unmatched expertise.

At the heart of this partnership is the innovative product, Cashlogy by Azkoyen, a state-of-the-art automated cash management system. This system is already successfully installed in various retail outlets around the Maltese islands. Additionally, both companies will leverage their combined strengths to further penetrate the Point of Sale (POS) market, offering advanced POS systems to retail shops.

Empowering businesses with enhanced efficiency and tailored support

Businesses will greatly benefit from the enhanced efficiency and security offered by Kintech’s Point of Sale systems and Payment technologies, including the automated cash handling capabilities of Cashlogy. This partnership enables retailers to access comprehensive POS solutions that streamline operations, improve customer service, and provide detailed sales analytics. Furthermore, with the unmatched expertise and experience of both companies, clients will enjoy responsive and personalised support tailored to their specific needs, ensuring they receive the highest quality of service and technological expertise.

This partnership between two well-established companies assures reliability and trust, enhancing overall consumer confidence in the services provided. Additionally, the collaboration ensures that advanced technological solutions are more widely available across Malta and Gozo, contributing to better and more efficient everyday shopping experiences.

Kevin Attard, Managing Director of Kintech, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We are thrilled to join forces with Eyetech. Eyetech has not only entered into a commercial agreement with Kintech but has also invested in Kintech by acquiring a shareholding. This investment solidifies our partnership and ensures that Kintech will continue to have access to the immense technical experience and resources that Eyetech offers in the aftersales technical support for the Cashlogy and software solutions. This partnership allows us to combine our strengths and provide even more value to our clients, ensuring they have access to the best technological solutions available.”

Patrick Cutajar, CEO of Eyetech, added, “By partnering with Kintech, we are positioned to offer comprehensive and innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses across Malta and Gozo. We value Kintech’s innovative solutions and are excited to integrate them with our technical expertise and resources to deliver exceptional service and support. At Eyetech, we pride ourselves on our motto, ‘WE MANAGE IT.’ Since 2002, our team of over 35 professionals has been dedicated to providing expert, cost-effective IT services, backed by our status as a Microsoft Gold Partner.”

For more information about the products and services offered, please visit https://kintech.mt and https://eyetechltd.com/

About Kintech

Kintech is a leading provider of technological solutions in Malta, specialising in innovative Point of Sale software and hardware solutions and in cash management systems. Known for their innovative Cashlogy solution, which automates the handling and management of coins and banknotes at the point of sale, Kintech serves various retail sectors, including HORECA establishments, supermarkets, hardware stores, butchers, fishmongers, and pharmacies. Their solutions focus on improving operational efficiency, reducing internal theft, and enhancing customer service, making them a trusted partner in the business community.

About Eyetech

Eyetech Ltd, established in 2002, is an IT service provider. The company offers reliable and cost-effective IT support and cloud productivity options to meet their customers’ needs. Eyetech Ltd’s main aim is to act as a systems administrator for their clients, providing recommendations, consulting, and maintaining IT systems so that clients can focus on their core business activities. The company invests in staff training to ensure their team remains knowledgeable and capable. Eyetech Ltd is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner and an Acronis Platinum Partner, reflecting their commitment to quality in the IT industry.