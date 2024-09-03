Kirkop youth activists are leading a last-ditch charge against the Planning Authority’s approval of a 90-unit housing development, warning it will destroy one of the town centre’s few remaining green spaces and disrupt its unique character.

In a widely shared video, Gabriel Cassar Tabone, 27, voiced his concerns about the ongoing development, highlighting the area slated for the project. “There isn’t another Kirkop,” he said, stressing the community’s unique character and the importance of preserving its environment.

Gabriel Cassar Tabone

Standing in the field where the new units are planned – and where work has started to clear the site – Cassar Tabone pointed out that the locality has seen a surge in construction, with over 25 housing units completed in the past seven months. With the new project, the number will surpass 100.

According to the latest census, Kirkop has a population of about 2,500. Cassar Tabone calculated that with 3.5 people per new unit, the population could increase by 16%.

Cassar Tabone, who has a background in social work and experience with the Housing Authority, was quick to clarify that his opposition was not to social housing. “The last thing I am is a ‘not in my backyard’ sort of person,” he said. His concerns reflect broader community frustrations. “This issue isn’t just about me – it’s about the entire community.”

The field in question, according to Cassar Tabone, is an unofficial community space where children play and residents walk their pets. “This is one of the only green spaces left in the town centre, and we need green spaces more than ever,” he said, proposing that the area be developed into an official community space instead of being built over. “With some creativity, this field could become a beautiful space for the community.”

The young activists are calling for a thorough impact assessment that addresses social, environmental and infrastructural needs before any development proceeds, ensuring benefits for current residents and newcomers.

The youth-led movement against the development is gaining momentum. A 15-year-old resident, who organised a petition against the project, said young people are particularly passionate about the issue because they are more civically aware and environmentally conscious.“One of the few typical Maltese villages left is facing overdevelopment,” the petition organiser told Times of Malta, stressing that this is not just a youth issue but one that impacts everyone. The petition, titled “Stop the Construction of a 90-Unit Major Housing Complex in Kirkop,” had gathered over 430 signatures by yesterday morning.

In 2021, the Kirkop local council formally objected to the 90-unit development in a letter to the Planning Authority, raising concerns about the project’s impact on local parking, the anticipated increase in noise and air pollution, and the strain it would place on the area’s infrastructure. They also highlighted that the proposed buildings would significantly exceed the height of existing structures on the street. When contacted, the mayor declined comment.

The ministry for social and affordable accommodation said the area had been earmarked for housing development for over 20 years, and it lies within a development zone and complies with the local plans. It said the necessary funds and tenders had been allocated, and the project would have garages and parking spaces.

However, the young of Kirkop are not convinced. Expressing his disillusionment, Cassar Tabone added: “I am honestly tired of being promised a better future through attractive campaigns, only to have those hopes dashed a few months, if not weeks, later.”