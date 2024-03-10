Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola face off for the final time in the Premier League on Sunday with the title on the line for two coaches who have defined an era in English football.

Klopp’s Liverpool lead Guardiola’s Manchester City by one point in the latest title tussle between the two clubs since the inspirational managers arrived in the north-west.

The Reds’ first league crown for 30 years in 2020 is the only blip in City’s record of five titles in the past six years.

But twice Guardiola’s men have won by a solitary point against a Liverpool team who both times amassed more than 90 points.

Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season and champions City can expect an emotion-fuelled cauldron at Anfield, where even Guardiola has not won in front of fans.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com