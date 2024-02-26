Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool’s League Cup final triumph against Chelsea as the “most special” trophy of his career as the German learned he can win with kids.

Virgil van Dijk clinched Liverpool’s 1-0 win with a dramatic header two minutes from the end of extra-time at Wembley on Sunday.

Liverpool’s victory was especially sweet for Klopp as it came during an injury-hit period for his club that forced him to field a remarkably inexperienced team.

The Reds boss started with 20-year-olds Conor Bradley and Harvey Elliott in his side and brought on Bobby Clark (19), James McConnell (19), Jayden Danns (18) and Jarell Quansah (21) from the bench.

