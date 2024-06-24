Starting from June 28 until July 7, visitors to the Malta Trade Fair are invited to visit the KM Malta Airlines stand to take advantage of an exclusive 10 per cent discount on all flights and explore the daily special deals.

Each day will bring new special offers, ensuring visitors find unbeatable deals for their next adventure.

The daily deals include:

• July and August last-minute specials: perfect for travellers seeking spontaneous summer getaways.

• Discounts on travel until March 28, 2025: plan ahead and save on trips extending into early next year.

• Business class offers: experience luxury at exceptional value with KM Malta Airlines’ business class promotions.

• Italy offers: discover special discounts on flights to the airline’s destinations across Italy.

• Offers on additional baggage and seat selection: enjoy savings on extra baggage and preferred seating options, enhancing comfort and convenience during your journey.

In a customer-focused initiative, KM Malta Airlines is introducing the ‘Time to Think’ deal, which grants visitors the flexibility to hold their flight bookings for up to 48 hours. This initiative aims to provide travellers with the time they need to carefully consider their travel plans without the pressure of immediate booking.

In order to benefit from this deal, visitors are encouraged to visit the KM Malta Airlines stand at the Malta Trade Fair and consult with one of their agents. Agents will assist in selecting the desired flight and provide a booking reference number, which holds the booking for 48 hours.

To confirm the booking, customers must contact the Customer Support Centre or visit the sales office at Malta International Airport within the 48-hour period, starting from the issuance of the booking reference.

For more information and updates, e-mail corporate@kmmaltairlines.com.