KM Malta Airlines and ITA Airways have signed a broad codeshare agreement connecting the networks and flights of the two airlines.

The codeshare agreement enables customers to book a single, consolidated ticket across multiple flights involving both airlines. Through the agreement, KM Malta Airlines and ITA Airways customers can now enjoy a smoother, seamless travel experience, checking-in at their departure airport and collecting their checked-through baggage at their final destination.

Under this partnership, ITA Airways will affix its ‘AZ’ code to all KM Malta Airlines services operating between Italy and Malta. Similarly, KM Malta Airlines will codeshare on ITA Airways flights between Malta and Rome/Milan, as well as extending to Italian domestic services beyond Rome Fiumicino Airport and Milan Linate, along with selected international connections.

“This codeshare agreement significantly broadens our reach to various airports in Italy and beyond. Italy holds an important position in the strategy of KM Malta Airlines, and this collaboration is poised to enhance our presence in the Italian market,” David Curmi, executive chairman at KM Malta Airlines, said.

“We look forward to further collaboration with ITA Airways to deliver more advantages to our customers in partnership with ITA Airways’ expanding international network.”

Andrea Benassi, general manager ITA Airways, added: “We are pleased to sign this codeshare agreement with KM Malta Airlines. This partnership is a significant step in ITA Airways’ growth strategy, enhancing connectivity for our passengers. It creates a privileged and convenient travel route between Italy and Malta, further strengthening the economic and commercial ties between our two countries.”

The KM Malta Airlines summer 2024 schedule runs until October 26, with the airline serving 17 airports across 15 key European cities, namely, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.

For the 2024 summer season, ITA Airways is flying to 57 destinations, including 16 domestic, 26 international and 15 intercontinental. The company has introduced new non-stop flights from its Rome Fiumicino hub to key markets in North America, Africa and the Middle East. Among the highlights are the launch of new routes to Chicago – opened in April, Toronto – inaugurated in May, plus Riyadh and Accra – opened in June, which will be followed by non-stop flights to Dakar and Jeddah.

These additions complement ITA Airways’ existing portfolio, which includes among its intercontinental destinations New York, Boston, Miami, Los Angeles, Washington, San Francisco, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Tokyo and New Delhi.