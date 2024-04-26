KM Malta Airlines has launched extra flights and special fairs of €90 for people travelling to Malta to vote for the June 8 MEP and local council elections.

Eligible voters will be able to travel during the period ranging between May 27 and June 14. The first return date out of Malta is June 1 and the final inbound travel date into Malta is June 8, the airline said.

Those whose name appears in the Electoral Registers published by the Electoral Commission, as well as their direct dependants (a spouse or child or stepchild under the age of 18) will be able to avail of a special election fare of €90 return that is inclusive of all taxes and charges.

Children under two years old may travel for a fee of €9 inclusive.

The only way Maltese voters can cast their vote on June 8 is in person, which is why the government subsidises the flights each election.

System repeatedly criticised

Malta is one of just four EU member states, along with Ireland, Czechia and Slovakia, that does not allow any form of overseas voting.

For the 2022 general election, Air Malta offered eligible Maltese voters a €90 return ticket, leaving the government with a bill of €1.9 million for the service.

The system has been repeatedly criticised, including by outgoing Labour MEP Alfred Sant, who said it was “archaic and wasteful of public funds” but should remain until a better solution is found.

Maltese people living abroad have repeatedly appealed to the government to make voting easier for them, suggesting proxy voting, postal voting or overseas ballot boxes, which are used in other countries.

Travel in and out of same city

Bookings open for sale on May 2 until June 8 and reservations can only be made through the dedicated KM Malta Airlines call centre number +356 2141 8118 between 8am and 4.30pm from Mondays to Sundays. Bookings are subject to availability.

Travel will be permitted on KM Malta Airlines operated flights only and all travel must take place into and out of the same city. Tickets will be non-refundable and no change in travel dates is permitted, the airline said.

The airline said that eligible voters who qualify for these special fares, and who have already made an alternative booking with KM Malta Airlines for travel within the defined period, may request either a full refund of their paid ticket or to change their tickets to different dates of travel at no charge but subject to the payment of any difference in fare.

KM Malta Airlines also announced that it will operate extra flights to Brussels and London Gatwick on the following dates:

Wednesday 05 June:

Malta / London Gatwick / Malta (am)

Malta / London Gatwick / Malta (pm)

Thursday 06 June:

Malta / Brussels / Malta (am)

Sunday 09 June

Malta / London Gatwick / Malta (pm)

Monday 10 June: