KM Malta Airlines on Monday launched its inaugural flight to Istanbul marking a “significant milestone” in the airline’s network development.

The new route will operate three times a week on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays.

In a statement, KM Malta Airlines said the service “enhances connectivity for both leisure and business travellers, offering seamless access to Istanbul and numerous onward destinations” through the airline’s strategic partnership with Turkish Airlines.

“This new route plays a key role in expanding Malta’s international reach and supports the airline’s mission of fostering stronger ties with major global markets for both passengers and trade,” the airline said.

Turkish Airlines has placed its code share on KM Malta Airlines flights, enhancing accessibility for both point-to point and connecting passengers. KM Malta Airlines’ code appears on select Turkish Airlines flights beyond Istanbul offering passengers expanded travel options.

The Malta-Istanbul route is now exclusively operated by KM Malta Airlines and Turkish Airlines with services accommodating both passengers and cargo.

KM Malta Airlines executive chairman David G Curmi said the new route “reflects our vision to offer greater choice and convenience for our customers, while reinforcing Malta’s position as a key gateway between Europe and Asia”.