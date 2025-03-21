Flights between Malta and London Heathrow scheduled for Friday have been cancelled after a fire at an electrical substation caused significant power outages at Europe’s busiest airport.

In a statement on Friday morning, KM Malta Airlines – the only airline operating direct flights between Malta International Airport and London Heathrow – announced the cancellation of several services due to the shutdown.

“KM Malta Airlines is forced to cancel flights KM100/KM102 from Malta to London Heathrow and KM101/KM103 from London Heathrow to Malta on 21 March 2025,” the airline said.

The airline said that affected passengers have been given two options: a full refund for their tickets if they choose to cancel their booking, or the option to rebook to their final destination on an alternative travel date.

It also clarified that passengers who booked directly with KM Malta Airlines and wish to apply for a refund should do so via an online form. Those who booked through a travel agent are required to contact the agent, who will need to initiate the refund process.

Heathrow Airport confirmed the shut down in a statement issued Friday morning.

“Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage,” the statement read.

“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23:59 on 21 March. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information.”

Gatwick Airport has said it would accept some diverted flights from Heathrow. As of the time of writing, London City, Luton, Stansted, and Southend airports have not issued public statements regarding whether they will be accepting additional flights.

According to online tracking service FlightRadar24, the shutdown is expected to affect at least 1,351 flights. It also reported that 120 flights bound for Heathrow were already airborne at the time the closure was announced.

London Fire Brigade said there had been a "significant" fire at a substation in Hayes, a nearby town in the London borough of Hillingdon, which caused the power outage. It said 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were on the scene, while around 150 people had been evacuated from nearby properties.