Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici’s legacy has been largely overlooked or misinterpreted, says Joe Borg, editor of a new book on the former prime minister.

The book ‘Karmenu: il-verità xejn anqas mill-verità’ (Karmenu: the truth, nothing but the truth), was published by Sensiela Kotba Soċjalisti (SKS).

It contains 24 accounts and perspectives of Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici as told by his contemporaries, including allies and former adversaries.

Contributors include Ugo Mifsud Bonnici, Giovanni Bonello, Alfred Sant, Anġlu Fenech, Sammy Meilaq, Georg Sapiano, George Abela, Albert Friggieri, John Baldacchino, George Vella, John Consiglio, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, Mario Vella, Raymond Mangion, Mario Vella, Mark Montebello, Anġlu Farrugia, Joe Mifsud, Alex Sceberras Trigona, Evarist Bartolo, Owen Bonnici, Toni Abela, Richard A Matrenza and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi.

The book was launched two years after Mifsud Bonnici passed away.

The occasion was marked by a visit to his grave by former Labour prime ministers Alfred Sant and Joseph Muscat and a group of friends including former Labour MP Salvu Sant and current labour CEO Leonid McKay.

Former labour prime ministers Alfred Sant and Joseph Muscat were among those who recently paid their respects to Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici. Photo: Joe Borg

Borg emphasised Mifsud Bonnici's commitment to social justice, highlighting his efforts to support the less privileged, advocate for free education in Church schools, and ensure job opportunities for working families.

He praised Mifsud Bonnici as a steadfast defender of democracy, noting his instrumental role in enshrining a key constitutional amendment that the party with the majority of votes would govern Malta.

Borg also cited Mifsud Bonnici’s passion for maintaining Malta’s neutrality, a principle respected across Parliament.Mifsud Bonnici is not buried in his immediate family’s grave, which is located at the Addolorate cemetry.

Since two of his siblings passed away in quick succession – Mario Mifsud Bonnici, who was buried on October 2, 2021, and Maria Concetta Mifsud Bonnici, who was buried on June 15, 2022 – the grave could not be reopened, let alone cleaned, as the last burial, that of Maria Concetta, took place at the surface level.

Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi, Mifsud Bonnici’s nephew, offered for his uncle Karmenu to be buried in another family grave at the Addolorata, where the last person buried was Paul Galea Curmi, his father, on March 8, 2007.

Plans are in place for Mifsud Bonnici’s remains to be transferred to his family’s proper grave some time in the future.