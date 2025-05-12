The use of balaclavas and the misuse of national flags are two of my strongest aversions. I grew up in an Ireland, where balaclavas became synonymous with violence, terror and murder. Most especially that of the political type.

Today, criminal assassins, repressive armies and police forces, ‘special or dark ops’ personnel and those who want to cloak their actions continue to make extensive use of balaclavas.

I attended a school where the Irish flag was revered, and the Union Jack disdained. Travelling to Northern Ireland throughout the ‘Troubles’, flags were used to define boundaries and loyalties and to separate out ‘our’ and ‘their’ territory. Kerbstones, buildings, walls, street corners and even hills were marked out with the ‘correct’ flag.

This misuse of geography and identity and their associated violences instilled in me a deep wariness of the abuse of flags and national symbols. My wariness has become acute as I now witness belligerent politicians and supremacists (of various hues) wrap their ideologies in vast assemblages of national flags and symbols.

The narrowest ‘owning’ of national identity and ‘correct’ culture has, once again, become a defining characteristic of our time. All kinds of reprehensible, exclusionary, racist and xenophobic thinking and behaviour routinely come gift wrapped in a national flag or (as in recent anti-immigrant rallies, behind a balaclava).

These thoughts have been stimulated by the furore surrounding the stage performances of Belfast rapper group Kneecap, particularly that at the Coachella music festival in California. The band are well known for their ‘out there’ rapping and politics and for their espousal of a latter-day version of humorous Irish nationalism as well as for the unequivocal support for the people of Palestine.

Without hesitation, I support their right to use the arts and the platforms at their disposal to articulate their political views but…and it is a significant but. In my view, Kneecap have been correctly challenged over previous on-stage, individual sloganising over attacking (or even killing) Tory MPs in Britain or for apparently unquestioned support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

Subsequent ‘clarifications’ and ‘apologies’ from the band have come across as half-hearted and unconvincing, even calculating. Artists do indeed have licence (it is a defining characteristic), but such licence is not absolute. Nor should it be.

At a certain point in time, that licence crashes up against real situations, involving real people experiencing real hurt and real-life defining conflict.

For me, the issue crossed over from free expression and artistic licence in the third screen displayed by Kneecap during their Coachella set (the first two screens referred to Israel and genocide and to US government support for it). The third screen was blunt and brutal – ‘Fuck Israel, Free Palestine’.

Using such a slogan in the context of the terror and ethnic cleansing being unleashed on Gazans by the Israeli regime and that of the terror dished out to Israelis on October 7 is ethically, politically and humanly reckless in the extreme.

To artistically target Netanyahu and his terror network, to target the ethnic cleansing, to target the malicious US agenda (of Biden and Trump), to target the crimes of the IDF and those of fanatical Israeli settlers is fully justified, necessary. We have no choice but to call them out and to do so without political or cultural reservation.

But to use the bald slogan ‘Fuck Israel’ is not. There, we most certainly do have a choice, and our slogans should demonstrate and embody due care – we should have no need for ‘clarifications’ or ‘too late’ apologies.

Some of the bravest people I have ever worked with were members of the Israeli opposition to that country’s worst tendencies and agendas. Those who I have personally known and shared platforms and agendas with have paid a huge price for their politics and their opposition. We should never forget that the ending of the American war in Vietnam and the overthrow of the racist Apartheid state in South Africa were mostly achieved by local opposition and resistance.

We need to recognise and stand alongside those brave people currently supporting their Palestinian neighbours and friends and opposing the destructive and heinous agenda of the current Israeli state. And the state and fate of the hostages must not become an afterthought or footnote.

We must maintain a laser focus on the people at the centre of those atrocities and not indulge ourselves, as I believe many, including Kneecap, have done.

The slogan ‘Fuck Israel’ justifies prejudice, hatred, hostility and almost inevitably violence. It does nothing for Palestinians, Israelis, the victims of ethnic cleansing, the maimed and dead of Gaza or those currently facing famine and destitution. And it lets the guilty in Israel, the US, the EU and elsewhere off the hook, allowing them to dismiss opposition as extremism.

Though I am very unlikely to ever become a fan of Kneecap (the balaclava and nationalism leave me cold), I commend their desire to ‘politicise’ their art. But for me, they have a lot of serious thinking to do.