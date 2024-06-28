The thrill of watching your favourite team score a last-minute goal or witnessing an underdog pull off a stunning upset is, without a doubt, a heart-pounding experience. But for some, the stakes of the game alone don’t quite cut it.

These fans, eager to crank up the adrenaline, turn to betting as a way to double down on the excitement. After all, what’s better than seeing your team win? Seeing your team win while also pocketing some extra cash, of course!

Betting on football matches is a time-honoured tradition that has evolved alongside the sport itself. Fast-forward to today, and the scene has transformed dramatically. Modern technology has brought betting to our fingertips, making it easier than ever to take a punt from the comfort of our own homes or perhaps even from the stands for those lucky enough to watch the action unfold live.

When betting on football, it’s crucial to be aware of several dangers to ensure safety. Chasing losses by trying to win back money can lead to greater financial distress, as can over-betting beyond your budget.

Impaired judgement due to emotions, alcohol or peer pressure often results in poor decisions, while addictive behaviour can interfere with daily life and responsibilities.

The essence of the game lies in its unpredictability and pure enjoyment, not in the numbers on a betting slip

Relying on untrustworthy sources for betting tips, ignoring the odds, and betting on unfamiliar markets can all increase the likelihood of losses.

Additionally, misleading promotions might entice you with offers that have hidden conditions, leading to unexpected consequences. By staying aware of these pitfalls, you can enjoy betting more responsibly and reduce the risk of gambling-related harm.

For those who are better off staying away from betting sites altogether, there are plenty of ways to enhance your Euros experience without placing a bet. Joining a fantasy football league, participating in fan forums or even just watching the matches with friends and family can all add layers of excitement.

One way to ensure a healthy relationship with betting is to set limits, both on time and money. Decide in advance how much you’re willing to spend and stick to that budget, no matter how tempting it may be to go over.

Taking regular breaks and not letting betting consume too much of your time is also wise. After all, the true joy of football lies in the game itself, not just the outcome of a wager.

An important note concerning illegal gambling is in order. Illegal gambling poses significant dangers to individuals and society. It operates without regulatory oversight, leading to unfair practices and a lack of participant protection. This unregulated environment is more likely to foster addiction, as there are no responsible gambling measures or tools in place.

Furthermore, illegal gambling is frequently linked to organised crime, which can result in increased criminal activity, money laundering and, quite possibly, violence. Participants are also at risk of fraud and financial exploitation (usury), as there is no legal recourse if they are cheated.

The social costs are extensive, with families and communities often bearing the brunt of the negative impacts, including financial ruin and deteriorating mental health. Therefore, combating illegal gambling is essential to safeguard public welfare and maintain the integrity of legal gaming operations. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to only use licensed and regulated platforms, and only by doing so will safety, fairness and consumer protection be ensured.

In the grand theatre of football, where every match is a spectacle to behold and every goal a moment of ecstasy, the attraction of betting can be as irresistible as a last-minute equaliser. Yet, as the final whistle blows, it’s vital to remember that the essence of the game lies in its unpredictability and pure enjoyment, not in the numbers on a betting slip.

So, whether you’re a seasoned punter or a casual fan trying your luck, perhaps for the first time, let responsible gambling be your guiding star.

Enjoy the thrill of the sport, relish the friendship with fellow supporters and always know when to blow the full-time whistle on your betting.

Kevin O’Neill is general manager at the Responsible Gaming Foundation.