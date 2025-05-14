The star witness in the case against four men accused of involvement in two separate murders has recalled his lawyer telling a police investigator he was afraid both of them would end up dead.

Vince Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, said his then-lawyer Arthur Azzopardi had told investigator Keith Arnaud “Ċens, they will kill you or me in the near future.”

“Arnaud witnessed that,” Muscat said, adding that he feared his children would also be attacked with acid.

Muscat was testifying under cross-examination in the case against Ta’ Maksar brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio. He says he worked with the accused to murder lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015 and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

All four accused deny the charges.

In his fourth day of cross-examination, Muscat reiterated his fear of the accused and said that fear was shared by his lawyer at the time, Azzopardi.

“I didn’t want to be allowed out on bail, because I was afraid. I was afraid I’d end up like Caruana Galizia. That they would kill me, no doubt,” he said.

Poisoning fears

Muscat said he’d share his prison food with others, for fear that it was poisoned.

The witness said George Degiorgio and his brother Alfred were both resentful of the €50,000 payout they each received for having killed Caruana Galizia, because they thought they should have demanded more money.

George Degiorgio, Muscat claimed, also worked with another defendant, Jamie Vella, to smuggle drugs into Malta using the catamaran from Sicily. Neither of the two are facing any drug-related charges.

Under cross-examination from defence lawyer Amadeus Cachia, Muscat was peppered with questions about a range of people who, Cachia said, wound up dead at around the same time that Muscat started speaking to the police.

Muscat declined to respond to many of those questions.

Cachia also presented the witness with notes making reference to a “Kijt [sic]” and “Devit Gatt”. Muscat said he could not remember either of those note.

The defence lawyer said Muscat seemed to be struggling with his recollection under cross-examination but had no such problems when testifying for the prosecution.

He also noted that Muscat obtained a presidential pardon to testify about the Chircop murder at a time when Robert Abela was already prime minister.

“Was Robert Abela your lawyer in civil proceedings in the past?” Cachia asked the witness.

“I don’t remember,” Muscat replied.

Under cross-examination from lawyer Godwin Cini, Muscat confirmed that [journalist] Joe Mikallef had called his house and spoken to his wife over the phone. Muscat said his wife replied by asking how he got their phone number.

Following Muscat's cross-examination, the jury heard testimony from explosives experts who assessed the blast that killed Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

The case continues.