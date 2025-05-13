Vincent Muscat has claimed he never shot a person or owned a weapon and felt he could not refuse payment for his role in two separate murders because he feared the Maksar brothers.

Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, said he was afraid that brothers Robert and Adrian Agius would “turn on me” if he refused to help kill lawyer Carmel Chircop and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. That same fear meant he could not refuse payment for those crimes, he said.

Facing cross-examination from lawyers representing the Agius brothers, George Degiorgio and Jamie Vella, Muscat testified on Tuesday that he was a “guy like all the others” at the Marsa potato shed where those murders were commissioned, with no special authority or influence.

“You need to have guts to shoot [a gun] and I don’t have the guts… I never shot a person,” Muscat, who said he was blind in one eye, testified in response to questions. “I never had a single weapon, let alone used one.”

Muscat is serving a 15-year sentence for helping kill Caruana Galizia and has been granted a pardon for his role in Chircop’s murder.

RELATED STORIES 'My fear was in the way': Koħħu under pressure during cross-examination

Muscat maintains that he did little during that hit, sitting in the backseat of a getaway car driven by George Degiorgio while Jamie Vella shot Chircop dead. He said he was paid €20,000 for that murder and €50,000 to help kill Caruana Galizia two years later.

Degiorgio, Vella and the Ta’ Maksar brothers all stand accused of killing Chircop. Two of the four -Robert Agius and Jamie Vella - are also accused of procuring the bomb that the Degiorgio brothers and Muscat used to kill Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

They are all pleading not guilty to charges.

The prosecution’s case hinges on the testimony of Muscat, who said he had no choice but to go along with their plans.

“They would speak, and I couldn’t say no. €20,000 for that disgrace, is that all Chircop was worth? Do you think €20,000 is a lot of money?” Muscat told a defence lawyer when pressed on his role in Chircop’s 2015 assassination.

He said the others involved would not have trusted him to drive the getaway car, given his eyesight problem. “Better riding and relaxed,” he said.

Judge tells off defence lawyers

It was Muscat’s third day of cross-examination by defence lawyers.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima, who is presiding over the trial by jury, had to repeatedly instruct defence lawyers to stop asking the same questions over and over again.

“You can’t carry out a cross-examination by asking the same questions in the hope of getting a different answer,” the judge told the defence benches.

Defence lawyer Noel Bianco needled Muscat, saying he needed the murder money because he had gambling debts to settle.

“Who doesn’t gamble? I never gambled hundreds of thousands,” Muscat replied.

Bianco further pressured Muscat by saying he was the “king” and “capo” of the Marsa potato shed, with full control over what went on.

“King? What are you saying? I was nothing, just a guy like the others. King of what?” Muscat replied.

The defence lawyer doubled down, telling Muscat, “You were such a boss that they shot at you.”

“So was [murdered lawyer Carmel] Chircop a boss?” Muscat shot back.

The cross-examination continues later on Tuesday.