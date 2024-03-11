KPMG Learning Academy (KLA) has partnered with Kaplan, further solidifying its commitment to delivering high-quality educational services in Malta.

Since its inception in 2017, KLA has been at the forefront of providing Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) courses through Kaplan, and this renewed collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing students’ learning experience.

KLA, a leading institution for professional education, provides diverse educational and training programmes which include ACCA qualifications, Continuous Professional Education (CPE) seminars in accounting, tax, people management and other areas, postgraduate and undergraduate degrees and industry certifications.

Kaplan is the UK’s leading global provider of diverse education and training. The institution combines 70 years of educational and learning excellence with leading online learning technologies, award-winning study materials and support from the industry’s most experienced tutors and assessors who are dedicated to ensuring success in one’s studies.

KLA’s ACCA courses, in conjunction with Kaplan, are offered as live online lectures. These offer students the benefits of the traditional classroom but with the flexibility of the online environment. Taught by Kaplan’s expert tutors, the live interactive lectures follow exam-focused material and structure, ensuring a comprehensive and engaging learning environment.

All courses include ACCA-approved study materials and online resources. The live online format allows students to access courses from anywhere, providing the flexibility needed to accommodate diverse schedules.

“This partnership with Kaplan further signifies our dedication to providing cutting-edge learning solutions and to fostering a community of well-equipped and globally competitive professionals,” Jonathan Dingli, partner and head of KPMG Learning Academy, says.

For more information, visit https://kpmglearningmalta.com/e-mail kla@kpmg.com.mt or call 2563 6363.