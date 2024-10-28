KPMG in Malta has appointed Luke Borg, Jonathan Bugeja and Nadia Camilleri as directors.

Borg joined the firm in 2010 and has since gained extensive expertise in providing accounting support across sectors such as logistics, internet gaming, retail and financial services.

His experience includes senior roles like acting CFO and senior accounting manager for both local businesses and multinational corporations, offering deep insights into accounting operations and financial systems. Known for his collaborative approach, Borg works closely with CFOs to streamline processes and enhance strategic decision-making.

Bugeja is an accountant by profession, holding a Practising Certificate in Auditing and is also a fellow member of the Malta Institute of Accountants (MIA). He joined KPMG in Malta’s Audit function in 2013 and throughout his career, he has also worked with the audit functions of the US, Ireland, Germany and Gibraltar KPMG offices, gaining significant experience in a variety of industries.

Bugeja currently forms part of the Private Enterprise cluster within the Audit function, whereby he leads the audits of a broad portfolio of local and international clients across various industries such as transport, telecommunications, retail and manufacturing. He is also very active in ensuring that the audit function within the firm is equipped with the right automated tools to support engagement teams in carrying out their work efficiently.

Camilleri leads the People function at KPMG and has over 15 years of experience in human resources. Her expertise spans key areas such as executive search, talent management and leading HR teams across various industries.

She holds a bachelor of commerce degree, which she completed in 1998, and later pursued a postgraduate diploma in human resources training and development from the University of Leicester.

Her academic background, combined with her extensive professional experience, allows her to foster a culture of development and operational excellence, while optimising the effectiveness of the People team to support the firm’s growth and success.