World Cup winner Toni Kroos on Thursday announced he was coming out of international retirement ahead of Euro 2024, but insisted he was “not the saviour” of a struggling Germany team.

Kroos, 34, will be available for selection in the upcoming March international friendlies against France and the Netherlands having stepped away from the national team three years ago.

“Hey folks, short and sweet, I’ll be playing for Germany again from March,” Kroos said in an Instagram post.

“Why? Because I was asked by the coach and I’m up for it.

