Moviment Graffitti’s freshers’ week stand was dismantled overnight by members of KSU, the students’ council, for displaying flyers that touched on the abortion debate.

KSU president Luke Bonanno said the council believed that the University of Malta’s fresher’s week was not “the right place to discuss such controversial and sensitive subjects". He insisted that "this is not censorship". Pro-life activists had also been stopped from bringing up the matter, he said.

The issue was flagged in a Facebook post in which Graffitti, an NGO, shared an image of the empty stand and said: “KSU dismantled our stand because they wanted to decide what type of material we displayed inside it. It is unbelievable but they told us that the material linked to women’s reproductive rights had to be removed. We did not accept to remove it so, last night, they went under the cover of night and dismantled our stand and confiscated the material.”

When contacted Andre Callus, from Graffitti, said the stand contained material linked to several campaigns led by Graffitti that included campaigns about the environment, migration, LGBTIQ and reproductive rights.

On Tuesday morning Graffitti activists were told to remove flyers linked to the Voice for Choice campaign – but they refused. When they went to university on Wednesday early morning, they found that the stand had been dismantled.

Following discussions with KSU the material was given back to them on condition that they did not display anything linked with abortion. They abided by the rules – sort of.

“For now, until we see how the situation develops, we'll not have abortion material physically on the stand, but our activists will still distribute it,” Callus said.

'Absurd' decision

He said it was “absurd” that the students’ council, which represented students, was dictating what students could discuss. “The university should be the place where all subjects, no matter how controversial, are discussed and talked about,” he said.

Bonanno explained that the student council believed freshers’ week was not the place to discuss such “controversial and sensitive” matters. KSU had not allowed the pro-life organisations to set up a stand for this reason.

Once they were alerted that Graffitti were circulating pro-choice material they had to step in, he said. When Graffitti refused to remove the material, the KSU removed “a chair, a table, and some posters” which were back up and running by 9am, when the students arrived.

He added that the KSU was all for having this debate and would be orgnaising one in future, “however we have to make sure that it is fair and both sides are present.”

This is the second time in two days that the KSU is under fire over freshers' week. For the third consecutive year, the student council, as organisers of the event, has been criticised for 'commercialising' campus activities that are meant to help new students familiarise themselves with the University of Malta.