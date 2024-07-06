The Infrastructure Malta boss has dismissed the Kamra tal-Periti’s proposal to convert the core of Msida into a park as a mere “photo-shop exercise” which would prolong commutes.

Ivan Falzon said the period for consultation on the mega-million project has passed, and the implementation phase will start shortly.

Last month, the Chamber of Architects released plans for an alternative to the controversial Msida Creek Project that would instead see the busy junction transformed into a tree-filled park.

Speaking to Andrew Azzopardi on RTK 103FM, Falzon questioned the timing of the proposal and labelled those who drew up KTP's plans as “irresponsible”.

If taken up in its entirety, “it may prolong the project by two years.”

He said IM has held a very long consultation, meeting up to 65 entities.

"The man on the street was allowed to have his say. But who have KTP consulted?”, Falzon asked.

“To add insult to injury, the KTP proposal will require all bus routes passing through Msida, including the ones serving Sliema, Gżira, and St Julian’s to divert and prolong the route for up to 2km.”

Falzon claimed this may increase the length of commutes and bus trips by a whopping 400,000 km a year.

On the contrary, IM's proposal does not take up new agricultural land and will not require the pruning of trees.

Falzon said IM’s proposal for Msida Creek is the best proposal available and will be recommending the minister to move on with the plans. Still, he said, IM is ready to discuss and include some of the recommendations by KTP provided "they make sense".