Leonid McKay’s dual role as Labour Party CEO and a Jobsplus board member is “very dangerous”, the PN said on Wednesday.

The party was reacting to a government decision to appoint McKay to the board of directors of the state-run jobs agency, which was first reported by The Shift News.

McKay previously led Jobsplus as its CEO.

In a statement, PN MPs Claudette Buttigieg, Ivan J. Bartolo, and Ivan Castillo said Labour Party leadership now had "access to crucial information and data that the Labour Party could use for partisan political purposes."

McKay's appointment was a serious conflict of interest that could only lead to political interference, they added.

Taxpayer-funded “manoeuvres” such as this only serve to dampen trust in politics, the PN said.

“It also shows a serious lack of trust in the competence of individuals who are willing to offer their service on boards and similar authorities. A government that promised meritocracy is, in practice, revealing what it truly believes in," they said.

Jobsplus is Malta’s employment agency and is responsible for Malta's unemployment register and implementing labour market policies, among other things.

An Employment Ministry spokesperson told Times of Malta that PN concerns were unfounded because board members did not have access to personal data of people registered with Jobsplus.

"Jobsplus operates within strict legal and ethical frameworks that safeguard all personal and sensitive data. Any claims suggesting otherwise are completely unfounded," the ministry said.

Employment Minister Byron Camilleri went further, saying the PN was attacking McKay “simply for being a Labourite”.

He said the job of Jobsplus board member was “completely different from the day-to-day running of an entity”.

"I believe that McKay’s experience in public administration and the social sector is worth its weight in gold for this board. But for the Nationalist Party, that experience is thrown in the bin because McKay is a Labourite,” Camilleri said.

Leonid McKay was contacted for comment.