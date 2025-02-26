A permit for the building of a home for the elderly on ODZ land in Naxxar has been revoked on appeal.

The project was proposed by Naxxar Labour councillor and minority leader Mario Brincat and would have seen his company CE Installations build a three-storey facility with 47 rooms on a site between Naxxar and Għargħur, that can be accessed through Sqaq l-Imnieqa.

The Planning Authority granted a development permit in December 2023 despite strong opposition from the Environment Authority (ERA) and environmental groups.

The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) revoked the permit after an appeal by NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa.

The NGO filed the appeal arguing that since the site is located in a Strategic Open Gap, then this type of urban development was prohibited according to the local plans, as it only caters "essential smallscale utility infrastructure".

The EPRT said it recognised the visual impact that the proposed development would have in the field that is outside the development zone.

It added that such a large development breached the local plans and therefore suggested that it should be revised to match the local plans.