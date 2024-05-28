The Labour Party was discussing its vision for Gozo on Tuesday morning, as its former leader Joseph Muscat was being arraigned on corruption charges in Valletta.

The party held a business breakfast in Gozo to discuss its vision for the sister island as laid out in the electoral programmes for the European Parliament and local council elections.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, who concluded the event, said Gozo should be a model of sustainable progress.

"This is a government which believes in Gozo. I am confident that what will take place on this island in the coming years will help us evolve our country's economic model, improving it in line with the wishes and priorities of the people," Abela was quoted as saying in a Labour Party statement.

Abela underscored the need for progress to be made in parallel with preserving Gozo's characteristics and also underlined the need for further investment in the infrastructure.

The event was attended by representatives of various social organisations in Gozo.