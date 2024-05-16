The Labour Party issued its manifesto for the European Parliament elections on Thursday, saying its MEPs would prioritise the interests of the Maltese people and work towards a more social Europe.

The manifesto was launched by Prime Minister Robert Abela while campaigning in Siġġiewi.

"Our guiding principle is to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of Maltese and Gozitan families, our youths, the elderly, and businesses. This ensures our economy’s continued growth, which in turn sustains and strengthens our country’s social framework. Ultimately, our goal remains to create wealth that can be distributed fairly," the manifesto says.

Labour also insists that its MEPs will be a voice for peace.

"We are proud of our country’s neutrality. While we remain firm in defending and promoting this principle, it doesn’t mean we’re indifferent, or that we won’t take a clear position against any wrongdoing," the manifesto adds.

On the EU's single market, the manifesto says Labour's MEPs will work to ensure that the realities faced by Malta as an island member state on the periphery of the European Union are recognised.

"Members of the European Parliament elected on behalf of the Labour Party, will advocate for European legislation that addresses these realities effectively. A systematic evaluation of the impact on small member states and island state members like us, must be carried out before the enactment of any legislation. Furthermore, we will ensure that the proposed substantial reduction of bureaucracy is indeed implemented, thus making European Union assistance more easily accessible."

On a similar vein, but with regard to climate change, the manifesto says Labour MEPs will encourage environmental reforms that complement wealth creation, and will also push for ambitious legislation "that considers our specific circumstances as a Mediterranean island member state."

Point five on the manifesto reiterates government policies on migration and says Labour MEPs will strive for a fair asylum system within the European Union while rejecting approaches fuelled by populism and hatred, which only lead to racism and far-right ideologies.

In other points, the manifesto says Labour MEPs will work for stronger connectivity and will prioritise legislation that promotes decarbonisation while safeguarding the interests of small islands like Malta.

They will "strive to leverage the unique advantages that islands like Gozo possess," maximise Malta’s potential to access and effectively use EU funds, and work with farmers, animal breeders and fishermen to strengthen their competitiveness and reduce administrative burdens.

On the future of the European Union, the manifesto vaguely says that as the European Union deepens its integration, Labour believes a clear division of competencies remains key to the upholding of the principles of subsidiarity and proportionality. "A one size-fits-all approach does not work," it says.

Read the manifesto by clicking the pdf below.