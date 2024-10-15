The Labour Party has failed to learn its lesson from the 1979 Black Monday attacks, even with the passage of time, the Nationalist Party said.

Tuesday marks 45 years since violent Labour supporters attacked and burned down the Times of Malta premises in Valletta before ransacking the home of then Opposition leader Eddie Fenech Adami.

Despite these "horrific" experiences, PN shadow ministers Karol Aquilina and Claudette Buttigieg said the Labour government has learnt nothing from the role it played in these attacks.

The destruction outside Eddie Fenech Adami's house in Birkirkara.

The PN said it is seriously concerned about the government's intention to reintroduce criminal libel and put journalists, or anyone trying to express themselves, at risk of going to prison.

This move will turn back the clock on the country's legislative development and curtail its freedoms as well as reduce citizens' rights.

"It is evident that the Labour government wants to reintroduce fear among journalists and the public, with the threat of imprisonment for those who dare to speak out," they said.

Similarly, the government has also failed to learn from the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galiza, they continued, as it continues to drag its feet in implementing the recommendation of the public inquiry.

"It is also concerning that the government has still not published the White Paper on the necessary reforms to the media and information laws in our country, despite having promised it more than a year ago," they said.

The charred building of the Times of Malta.

"We encourage journalists and everyone working in the media sector in our country not to lose heart and to continue asking difficult questions, investigating, and bringing information and truth to the Maltese and Gozitan people."

The PN, they added, is committed to ensuring that the Labour government does not keep the country trapped in the past and ensures Malta remains a democracy where all can express themselves.