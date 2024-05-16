Reality TV season appears to be in full swing, with the Labour Party announcing that all of its MEP candidates will star in a four-episode reality show.

While swimsuit-clad young people embark on their quest to find love in a villa with the premier of the second season of Love Island this Sunday, Labour's MEP candidates have been locked in together for a show called il-Kamp Politiku.

Set to be broadcast on ONE, it features the nine candidates running for European Parliament elections on Labour’s ticket in a reality-style programme where they will share a living space.

And while the residence the candidates check into may not be as luxurious or neon-lighted as the Love Island villa, it does appear to feature a balcony jacuzzi.

The video features candidates Alex Agius Saliba, Steve Ellul, Clint Azzopardi Flores, Daniel Attard, Marija Sara Vella Gafa, Claudette Abela Baldacchino, Jesmond Bonello, Jesmond Marshall and Thomas Bajada, checking into what appears to be a large suite in which the candidates must reside throughout the show.

The video also shows the candidates receiving notes with instructions on tasks they must complete, similar to the format of reality shows Big Brother and Grande Fratello.

It will run for four episodes starting on May 27.