Labour MEPs on Wednesday defended Malta’s so-called golden passport scheme during a debate in the European Parliament.

The subject of Wednesday’s debate was a report in the Financial Times in April that claimed that Russians hit with EU sanctions over the Ukraine invasion could partially circumvent the travel ban because of the controversial scheme.

However, the MEPs' discussion on Wednesday often turned to the scheme more generally, because since the publication of the Financial Times' article, a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union declared the scheme to be illegal.

While insisting that Malta would respect the judgement, PL MEP Alex Agius Saliba told the debate that it went against a previous ruling by the European Commission.

“It is clear that this discussion is a misguided one, because, since March 2022, all applications from Russian and Belarusian citizens have been suspended,” he said.

He added he was surprised that Austria had not been mentioned during the debate, as it had a similar scheme to Malta’s.

Fellow PL MEP Thomas Bajada meanwhile, told MEPs that Malta was an island without resources that had a long history of suffering before it gained statehood.

“During the pandemic, the citizenship scheme saved us from disaster. It created jobs, funded social housing and allowed us to invest in our communities,” he said.

Bajada said the programme had been approved by the Commission and amended where necessary, and had been closed to Russian and Belarusian citizens 26 days before the Commission ordered countries to take action.

“My call to this parliament is to never fail to respect Malta’s sovereignty and realities."

Replying to Bajada, Dutch MEP Raquel García Hermida-van der Walle said that while Malta was an esteemed member of the EU, upon membership it had agreed to accept court rulings and other lawmaking.

“It also receives funds to support its people. Do explain to me what allows the Maltese people to take an exception position to the rest of the union,” she said.

Bajada retorted that Malta was disadvantaged due to its geographical separation from the continent.

“EU policies need to cater more to our detachment and ensure that we can continue to invest in our communities,” he said.

PL MEP Daniel Attard said he was very proud of Malta’s passport, which he said was the fifth strongest in the world and trusted by 190 countries.

“I am also proud that Malta has the sovereign right to decide to whom to give nationality. This is not limited by the court’s verdict, and it is clear that member states can set conditions."

Therefore, he said, the debate was not about the security of Europe, since if it was, other countries that operated similar citizenship-by-investment programmes with less due diligence would have been mentioned.

“This is simply political theatre. We should be speaking about other issues, such as Palestine,” he said.

PN MEPs question court delay

Nationalist Party MEPs lamented the time it had taken the court to come to its conclusion.

“Did it have to take 11 years to realise that Muscat and Abela’s government is abusing its power? You have to realise that they’re telling you one thing to your faces and then doing other things behind your back,” he said.

PN MEP David Casa said the ruling confirmed what the PN had been saying for years.

“Attracting investment is good. The government could have implemented a genuine scheme, but instead it chose greed, excess and bribery,” he said.

Casa paid tribute to Daphne Caruana Galizia, who he said was threatened by Henley & Partners, the company chosen to manage the scheme, before she was murdered.

“We must never forget that the government attacked the opposition because we could never accept that our identity has a price,” he said.

In its ruling last week, the Court of Justice of the European Union said the acquisition of EU citizenship cannot result from a commercial transaction. Such "commercialisation" of citizenship is incompatible with the basic concept of EU citizenship as defined by treaties, it ruled.

The government said Malta will respect the EU court's decision and update its citizenship rules.