The Labour Party has paid tribute to Manwel Dimech, an early Maltese political activist, on the 104th anniversary of his death, which falls on Thursday.

Prime Minister Robert Abela laid flowers on his monument in Castille Square, Valletta, and praised him as a strong believer in Malta's potential as an independent republic, and a promoter of low-income workers who had wanted to introduce an eight-hour working day and the minimum wage. He also wanted women to be equal to men.

Dimech was excommunicated by the church and exiled to Egypt by the British colonial government.

The commemoration was attended by members of the Labour Party's administration.