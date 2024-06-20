Nadur Labour councillor Corey Cardona has resigned from the job, eight days after being elected.

Cardona was the locality's second most popular Labour Party councillor, receiving 322 first preference votes in his first time running for the positon.

But Nadur Mayor Edward Said confirmed Cardona has handed in his resignation.

“As Mayor of Nadur, I have been informed via official correspondence, as is common procedure, that Mr. Cardona is resigning," he said.

Cardona was contacted for comment but has not yet replied. He has not shared his decision with his Facebook followers, with his last post on Thursday showing a photograph of the locality and the caption 'hello friends'.

Corey Cardona knocking doors during the local election campaign. Photo: Facebook

In the run up to his election, he was endorsed by Gozo minister Clint Camilleri, who said the pair had known each other since their days at Nadur Primary school.

"But I got to know him closer in the last few years during my political career in Gozo," he said. According to the Shift News, Cardona worked as a member of Camilleri's secretariat.

"I encourage you, the people of Nadur and everyone else, to give this individual, Corey Cardona, the chance as well as all the team representing the Labour Party in Nadur," he had said.

Cardona himself had said he was "honoured" to run and thanked the people who had welcomed him into their homes during the campaign, saying, "let's keep walking this walk together".

Following a resignation, a casual election is typically held to fill the vacancy.