Over €1 million was donated to the Labour Party last year, but no donor was large enough to be singled out in the party’s donation report.

Labour declared it received €1.3 million from 19,691 donors in 2023. Three hundred and seventy-nine donors gave between €500 and €7,000. The rest gave donations under €500, the report shows.

All those donations seem to have been collected in three telethons held by the PL last year.

In March the PL was given €438,503, in October €441,530 and in December €445,364.

According to Malta’s electoral law any individual or company contributing more than €7,000 to a political party must be publicly named.

Political parties are also prohibited from accepting donations exceeding €20,000.

Parties must also publish a statement of accounts report every year. The PL’s accounts report for last year has not yet been published.

In 2022, only Pavi Supermarkets Ltd. made a big enough donation – €10,000 – to be listed in that year’s PL donation report.

In a statement to Malta Today last May, Pavi Supermarkets said it had donated the same amount to the PN.

The Nationalist Party’s 2023, 2022 and 2021 donation and account reports remain unpublished.

This means no PN financial reports have been made publicly available for any of the full calendar years that Bernard Grech has been at the party’s helm.

Grech, who took over the PN’s leadership in October 2020, was quizzed on this last January.

Asked whether the PN had filed their accounts and donation reports, Grech did not give a straight answer.

“On the party’s accounts, we will continue doing our duty as everyone should do,” he said. Asked again by Times of Malta if his party had filed its accounts, Grech repeated that the party would continue “doing its duty” and that there were public entities “which are not doing their duty”.

Six months ago, the PN said it was working on publishing the accounts and donation reports, attributing delays to a lack of human resources.

Malta’s Greens – ADPD and the right-wing Partit Popolari have published their donation reports for 2023.

ADPD received €2,434 in donations while Partit Popalari was given €2,100.