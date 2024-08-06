Robert Abela laid a wreath at the foot of Dom Mintoff's monument in Cospicua on Tuesday to mark the 108th anniversary of the former prime minister's birth.

Mintoff served as prime minister between 1956-58 and 1971 to 1984. He died on August 20, 2012, aged 96.

Abela was accompanied by the administration of the Labour Party, which Mintoff headed for many decades.

In a statement, the party praised Mintoff for his socialist ideals and his role in Malta's economic and social development and the closure of the British military base.