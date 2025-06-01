The Labour Party declared €1.4 million in donations for 2024, with the company Iracil Ltd standing out for contributing €10,000 to the party.

In total, the PL received €1,445,000 in donations from 30,724 people.

The party received €614,732 from 30,371 people through donations that did not exceed €500.

It received €820,268 from 352 people in donations that exceeded €500 but were below €7,000.

Malta’s electoral law states that any individual or company that donates more than €7,000 to a political party must be named. Iracil Ltd was the only company listed as donating more than 7,000, with a donation of €10,000.

It is not clear what the company does but, according to the Malta Business Registry (MBR), the company is owned by John Licari.

It appears that most of the party’s donations were collected during two telethon events held in 2024. In May, ahead of the MEP and local council elections, the Labour Party received €510,816.

In December, it collected €755,401.

In 2023, the PL declared €1.3 million in donations, with no donor exceeding the €7,000 limit.

Political parties are prohibited from accepting donations that exceed €20,000. The law also states that each party must publish a statement of accounts within four months of the end of the financial year. The PL is yet to publish its statement of accounts for 2024.

The PN has not published its donation reports for 2022, 2023, or 2024. It has also failed to publish its statement of accounts since 2020.

PN leader Bernard Grech has said the party is waiting on its auditor to finalise the accounts.

Smaller parties ABBA, Partit Popolari and Volt Malta have all published their 2024 donation reports. ABBA received €1,920, Partit Popolari received €2,036 and Volt Malta received €1,060 in donations.