The Labour Party has rejoined Socialist International, just over a decade after it was delisted from the international organisation.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the party said it wanted the membership to “further spur lefting principles and ideas with foreign social-democratic parties”.

The statement made no mention of Labour’s chequered past as a Socialist International member.

Having originally joined Socialists International in the 1950s, the Labour Party eventually ended up demoted to observer status in 2012 and booted out two years later for failing to pay its membership fees.

Socialists International is a global forum of left-leaning democratic parties. It currently has over 130 members from more than 100 countries and is led by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez as its president.

The Labour Party said its international secretary John Grech had received a letter from the General Coordinator of Socialists International, Chantal Kambiwa, confirming its membership.

Kambiwa “expressed her satisfaction and stressed that the Malta Labour Party is a dynamic partner that can make a very important contribution in spreading the values ​​of this organization, particularly in the Mediterranean region,” the party said.