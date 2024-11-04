The Labour Party has published what it claims is the Nationalist Party’s "hidden" pre-budget document it intended to "keep secret from the public".

During a press conference at Labour headquarters, Labour MPs Jonathan Attard and Byron Camilleri read from sections of the document, which they described as “a mess.”

Attard said the report was “rife with basic errors,” raising doubts about the opposition’s readiness to lead.

The document, titled A Citizen-Centric Economic Vision: 2025 Pre-Budget Document, was reportedly drafted over the summer by Opposition leader Bernard Grech, in collaboration with six senior party members.

According to Labour, the initial draft was completed on July 23, followed by a revised version on September 4.

The 14-chapter document outlines a proposed economic model focused on well-being. In addition to various areas of government such as the economy, health and infrastructure, it also discusses what it describes as “moral fibre”.

The version the PL obtained, marked “version 1.1” and dated October 2024, appears unfinished, however.

Attard cited deficiencies in the document, pointing to critiques found in various sections.

He highlighted the energy and infrastructure segment, which read, "Ryan & Joe Giglio – can you assist me with more beef in this section".

He also noted feedback on the first-time buyers' section, where reviewers remarked that it “needs work.”

Labour said PN MPs and experts called in to review the document had not welcomed its proposals.

Addressing specific technical points in the document, Camilleri claimed there were inaccuracies in financial projections and employment figures.

He said the document incorrectly stated a 2023 debt figure of €10.6 billion, when, according to him, the actual figure is around €9.8 billion.

Claims about errors in projected employment figures were also mentioned, with Camilleri asserting the PN’s targets would effectively maintain employment levels at current rates, rather than achieving significant growth.

According to the Home Affairs Minister, the Nationalist Party’s aim to increase employment by 32,000 would require an estimated 40,000 foreign workers, given Malta’s ageing population and the number of workers taking retirement outpacing those entering the workforce.

He said that while Grech was accusing the government of wanting to increase the number of foreign workers, it was his intention too.

Camilleri concluded by accusing the Nationalist Party of attempting to delay substantial policy contributions, saying: “To make sure they don’t make mistakes, they decided to give nothing.”

What is in the document?

In the document’s economy section, the Nationalist Party proposes “embracing intelligent automation” to reduce manual labour, aiming to redirect the workforce toward re-education and higher-earning roles.

The environment chapter outlines a plan to shift fiscal incentives away from property developers, favouring incentives for environmentally approved initiatives instead.

Regarding transport, the document suggests a range of short, medium, and long-term strategies. In the short term, the PN aims to use data analytics to identify congestion hotspots and to incentivise cycling for both individuals and companies.

Medium-term plans propose developing a comprehensive transport network that includes buses, ferries and potential tram systems, ensuring seamless connections between modes of transport.

In terms of long-term strategies, they proposed exploring the feasibility of a light rail system to connect key urban areas in a bid to reduce reliance on personal vehicles and alleviate congestion.

For tourism, PN proposes introducing a cap on the number of hotel beds and applying stricter regulations on short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, to address what it perceives as the strain of non-collective accommodations on local resources.

Proposed regulations include limits on the number of rental days per year, a licensing requirement for short-term rentals and mandatory community impact assessments for property owners.

PN response

The document was published just three hours before PN leader Bernard Grech’s scheduled response to the government’s budget in parliament.

The PN responded to the published document by saying, "PN does not wait for the budget to present its proposals. To the contrary, we issued a set of measures in the past months and will continue to publish the proposals needed for the country."