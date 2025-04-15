The government’s ‘Vision 2050’ promises to deliver inclusive and efficient public services – from improved healthcare to affordable housing and sustainable mobility. On paper, it reads like a modern, people-first approach. But, in practice, how much of it is just rhetoric?

Take transport, for instance. Electric vehicles and clean mobility systems are suddenly in focus. Yet, this is hardly a breakthrough.

As far back as 2017, studies recommended investing in EV charging stations and cleaner public transport alternatives. The Labour government had over a decade to act and, still, progress has been patchy at best.

The infrastructure remains insufficient and citizens are left facing inadequate transport services.

In truth, these proposals are not new. They are long-overdue implementations of ideas the Labour Party previously shelved or dismissed when presented by the opposition.

Malta’s commitment to resilience and educational reform is a welcome vision, but, again, one must ask: Why now?

According to 2023 EU Education and Training Monitor data, Malta still ranks below average in digital skills proficiency among youths and vocational training uptake is low compared to other EU states.

While curriculum reform focused on STEM and vocational skills is finally being prioritised, it’s worth recalling that the Nationalist Party has been calling for this since at least 2015.

Similarly, the move toward renewable energy comes suspiciously late. Malta remains one of the worst performers in the EU in renewable energy use, with Eurostat figures showing we had just 10.7 per cent renewables in gross final energy consumption as of 2022 – far below the EU average of 23 per cent.

True resilience needs more than policy promises – it requires consistency, long-term planning and leadership that doesn’t wait until the political winds change.

Labour’s newfound concern with sustainable land and sea use is another case of too little, too late.

The same administration that now champions “green spaces” and “agricultural land protection” has overseen years of overdevelopment, permitting high-rise projects in already-dense areas and disregarding planning objections from residents and local councils. As reported by the Planning Authority’s 2024 report, over 67 per cent of development applications in ODZ (outside development zones) were eventually approved, despite public opposition.

The government speaks of “careful exploration” of land reclamation but where was this careful consideration when entire communities raised concerns over environmental degradation and strain on infrastructure?

Leadership is not about borrowing the right ideas when they become popular - Leone Sciberras

In recent months, the Labour government has started speaking the language of quality over quantity in economic development – a surprising shift after years of shrugging off similar proposals by the opposition.

During the unveiling of the economic strategy, Prime Minister Robert Abela stated: “We want to move away from quantity and focus on quality.” Ambitious targets like five per cent GDP growth by 2035 and a focus on sustainable sectors sound great but are they realistic or just recycled buzzwords?

Opposition leader Bernard Grech had, in 2021, put forward a vision focused on sustainable, long-term economic growth, which was the mocked by government ministers. Today, we hear the same themes from the very voices that once dismissed them.

As a recent interviewee on TVM pointed out: “There’s a pattern in Maltese politics where good ideas are ignored until they become politically expedient.”

The government has a figure for everything except what Malta’s population will be in 2035 and 2050.

How can long-term planning be credible when one of the most basic forecasting tools – population projections – is conspicuously absent? It is this lack of transparency and vision that raises serious questions about the true depth of this so-called strategy.

That’s the core issue: it’s not just about having a plan, it’s about credibility and timing. Leadership is not about borrowing the right ideas when they become popular – it’s about recognising their value early and putting country before party.

Malta deserves leadership that doesn’t wait for election years to prioritise its people, environment and future.

While it’s positive to see national priorities like clean energy, sustainable transport and modern education finally taking centre stage, we must not forget who pushed for them first – and who delayed their implementation.

As time for accountability is fast approaching, a Labour administration bereft of ideas is unashamedly and belatedly usurping ideas long proposed by the Nationalist Party and posing as the author of alternative and sound economic pillars – economic pillars intended to build an economy on sound investments as opposed to one built on increase in foreign labour and the uglification of Malta.

It is heartening to see Nationalist ideas and proposals finally, albeit belatedly, being adopted by the Labour administration: mass transportation, new economic pillars and all.

If the Nationalist Party can govern from the opposition with good and visionary ideas, one can easily conclude what it can do for our country once the electorate gives the party its trust to take us forward to a new future.

Leone Sciberras is a Nationalist Party electoral candidate.