The Labour Party raised €721,318 in a telethon on Sunday, practically double what the PN raised in a similar activity, at €329,882.

The Labour event celebrated the 30th anniversary of the opening of the new party headquarters in Hamrun, under the then leadership of Alfred Sant. An open day was held.

PL CEO Leonid McKay said this was the biggest sum ever collected by the Labour Party in a June fund-raising marathon that was not in an electoral year.

Prime Minister Robert Abela thanked all donors, saying their donations would strengthen the PL as it worked to create wealth for the country.

The PN, meanwhile, said it had raised €329,882 in its fund-raiser. That included €92,500 raised by MP Adrian Delia, who said they were collected from homes, businesses and activities.

The final sum was announced by party leader Bernard Grech, who also thanked all those who contributed.